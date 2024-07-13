Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Digital Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,697 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 3,004 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.35. 1,284,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $160.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

