StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

