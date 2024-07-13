STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

