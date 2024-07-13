STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 8.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 1,393,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 676,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

