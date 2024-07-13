S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stake Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 65,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. 194,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,597. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

