Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 24,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

