Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $5,580,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 570,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,934. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

