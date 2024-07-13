Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

