SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.53

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 651421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.