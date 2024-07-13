SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.78. 198,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,359. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

