SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,815,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 759,345 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $22.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

