SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,812,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,271. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

