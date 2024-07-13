SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

