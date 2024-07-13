Sovryn Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $68,660.80 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

