Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $27.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

