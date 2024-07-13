SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoundThinking by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

