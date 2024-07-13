SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159,738.11

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.37 million and $159,738.11 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

