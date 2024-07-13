Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Snail Stock Up 2.4 %

SNAL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Snail has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Snail had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snail will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

