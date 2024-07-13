SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMCAY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 56,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,492. SMC has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that SMC will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

