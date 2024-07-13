Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Sims Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
