SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$87,594.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$87,594.00. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 648,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,841.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

