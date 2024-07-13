Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SIG traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

