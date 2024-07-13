Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,737 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

