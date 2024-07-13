Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.50

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 23052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Siemens Energy Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.