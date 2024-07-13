Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €179.10 ($194.67) and last traded at €178.90 ($194.46). 749,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €176.38 ($191.72).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €175.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €173.04.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.