SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 60,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 401,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 201,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

