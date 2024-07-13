Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Declines By 66.7%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5351 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $6.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

