Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Declines By 39.0%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 2.8 %

VWDRY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,398. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

