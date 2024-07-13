Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 235.7%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,889.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

Shares of TYHOF stock remained flat at $19.37 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $62.01.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

