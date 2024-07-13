Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 235.7%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,889.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
Shares of TYHOF stock remained flat at $19.37 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $62.01.
About Toyota Tsusho
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.