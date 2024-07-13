Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rises By 57.7%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.9 %

TXMD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

