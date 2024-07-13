Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Grows By 29.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.0 %

TOI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,600. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 109.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,085,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,956 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

