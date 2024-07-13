Short Interest in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Increases By 406.5%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MAGS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Magnificent Seven ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.55.
