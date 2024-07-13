Short Interest in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Increases By 406.5%

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, an increase of 406.5% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAGS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Magnificent Seven ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.55.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

