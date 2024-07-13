Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Grows By 400.0%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.26 and a 52-week high of 2.02.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regen BioPharma
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.