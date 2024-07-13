Short Interest in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Drops By 86.7%

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pono Capital Two

In other news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $81,861.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,467,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 11,902 shares of company stock worth $154,648 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Pono Capital Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

About Pono Capital Two

Shares of NASDAQ PTWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758. Pono Capital Two has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

