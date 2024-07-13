Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Grows By 438.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the June 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,604.8 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

