Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 59.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.