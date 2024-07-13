Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 59.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
