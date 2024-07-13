Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Grows By 87.5%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OceanPal Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.52. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

