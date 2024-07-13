Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Drops By 40.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 27,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,236. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.19. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
