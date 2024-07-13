Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Decreases By 26.2%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 582,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $650.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

