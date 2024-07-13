Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Drops By 25.1%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 25,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,054. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 864.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

