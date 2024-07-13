Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Increases By 657.1%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 657.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Logan Group Stock Performance
Shares of LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. Logan Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.
About Logan Group
