Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expands By 99.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

KTRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 3,728,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618,384. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

