Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 200.0%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.4103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

