Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expands By 50.3%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.