Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Drops By 99.2%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EVMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

