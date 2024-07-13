Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 85.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.15.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
