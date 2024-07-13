Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 85.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.