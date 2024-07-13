Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Decreases By 44.9%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 894,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

