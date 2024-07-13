Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Drops By 62.7%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 1,479,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,412. Golden Heaven Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

