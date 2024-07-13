Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Drops By 62.7%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 1,479,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,412. Golden Heaven Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
