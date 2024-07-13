Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Increases By 52.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,806.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $31.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

