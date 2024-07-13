Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Increases By 52.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,806.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $31.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $31.25.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
