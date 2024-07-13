Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Decreases By 54.8%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Get EML Payments alerts:

About EML Payments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.