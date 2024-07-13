Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Decreases By 54.8%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
About EML Payments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EML Payments
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.